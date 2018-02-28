The "An Introduction to Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategies (REMS)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics to be covered include:

The background to REMS

What products qualify for REMS?

Understand the different categories of REMS

Discuss their introduction, maintenance and reporting assessments

Contrast the approach between the US and FDA for a RMP or REMS programme

Why you should attend?

The course will provide insight into the FDA thinking of which products qualify for a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS), the different categories of REMS, their introduction and maintenance and the reporting assessments on the REMS

The course will also briefly look at the approaches between the EU and USA for the same product under an RMP or REMs programme.

This course qualifies for the following CPD programmes:

CPD certificate of attendance

Who Should Attend:

This course is applicable for those working in the area of product risk assessment or wanting to learn more about the USA implementation of ICH E2E risk approaches for medicines. This includes pharmacovigilance personnel working in safety review and risk assessments, QA, clinical personnel and EU QP PVs.

