The "Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood.

Frequently, the parties are:

Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract

of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems

of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective

This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

Who Should Attend:

Lawyers working in business, government and private practice

All those working in a legal context but not necessarily having law as their underlying professional qualification, including contract managers, commercial managers and directors

