XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Launches Next-Generation WMx Technology

XPO Logistics Launches Next-Generation WMx Technology

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 28, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced the launch of WMx, its new cloud-based, mobile software platform. WMx enables rapid deployment and integration of automation and robotics at a fraction of traditional start-up times and is optimized for mobile devices.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our WMx platform is the future of warehouse management. It turbocharges our operations through greater connectivity, brings innovations on line more rapidly than ever before, and supports distributed order management for greater efficiency in multi-site and multi-channel environments."

WMx creates a single solution for warehouse integration by combining key supply chain elements into one versatile application. Customers will benefit from unified order management, maximum configurability and intuitive dashboard tools that analyze trends and guide decision-making. WMx's multilingual capabilities synchronize XPO's warehouse operations worldwide, giving multinational customers a consistent, global supply chain experience.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

