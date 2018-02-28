sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28.02.2018 | 14:40
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Q4 2017 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary fourth quarter 2017 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 28 February, 2018 at 15:00 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Presentation Q4 2017 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2172311/837295.pdf)


Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

