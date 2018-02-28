ChallengeReality at the Ultimate New Attraction by Emaar Entertainment - VR Park at The Dubai Mall

DUBAI, UAE, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emaar Entertainment, theleisure and entertainment subsidiary of Emaar Properties,hasannounced that Dubai's latest and most exciting attraction-VR Park-will opentomorrow,on March 1, 2018, at The Dubai Mall.

Blurring the lines between perception and reality, VR Parkcombines Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (VR),providingunforgettable rides, journeys and games in an unbelievable two-storey attraction.

Through partnerships with some of the world's leading VR developers, Emaar Entertainment is delivering unprecedented and awe-inspiring experience, with theall-new mind-blowing attraction set to transform theVR leisure andentertainment landscapethrough thebreadth of games, rides and experiences to suit all ages.

At VR Park, feel like you're propelling downthe side of Burj Khalifa inBurj Drop, or hold on tight as yourDubai Dronetaxi spins out of control on a rollercoaster adventure like no other!

Adventure activities are for everyone, with a skydiving experience giving aerial views inPlummet; and a hair-raisingDune Bash experiencefeaturing close encounters with camel spiders, scorpions and other thrilling creatures.

Allowing visitors to interact with one another and live the experience together, The Raftrequires players to grab their VR gunsand work together to defend the swamp against a supernatural infestation; whilst gamers will love PAYDAY 2's VR heist, and the challenge to survive a zombie infested hospital in the apocalypticThe Walking Dead Outbreak.

Youngerchildren will especially enjoyGeminose: The VR Carousel, as beautiful and playful creatures join an exploration of magic, music and dance in their mystical world; whilst space explorers can man their own spaceship and navigate a world full of aliens and space stations, in RobocomVR.

VR Parkis the latest pioneering attraction to be delivered by Emaar Entertainment, as the entity continues to transformtheregion's Leisure & Entertainment sector.Leading partner and superlative content and technology developer, Starbreeze, will host eight VR-experiences at VR Park, where several are utilising the high fidelity Virtual Reality HMD StarVR. Alongside additional partners, including ARKUB, Robocom and Virtual Reality technologies, VR Park is paving the way for world-leading innovative and immersive experiences.

Emaar Entertainment's7,000sqm VR Parkis located in The Dubai Mall on Level 2, between Reel Cinemas and KidZaniaDubai.

