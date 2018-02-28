

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. fourth quarter gross domestic product will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 2.5 percent, slightly down from 2.6 percent in the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the euro. Against the yen, it fell.



The greenback was worth 1.2219 against the euro, 0.9430 against the franc, 1.3817 against the pound and 107.08 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



