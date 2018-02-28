Greenheart Exchange, an Organization that Brings International Exchange Students to the U.S., Seeks to Expand their Team

People who are Interested in Helping the Non-Profit Organization with its Mission Can Work with Students on a Part-Time Coordinator Basis

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Since 1985, Greenheart Exchange has offered cultural exchange programs in the United States that connect Americans with international students.

In an effort to impact as many lives as possible, the non-profit is actively seeking more people to help with their mission. They will be taking Local Coordinator applications from now through June, 2018.

To learn more about Greenheart Exchange and how to get involved, please visit www.placewithgreenheart.org.

As Jennifer, a Regional Director for Greenheart Exchange noted, working with the non-profit is an ideal opportunity for a wide variety of people, but especially ideal for moms, teachers, retired teachers or anyone who loves working with teens. Local Coordinators may also choose to host an international high school student to get the full experience.

"Local Coordinators work with students on a part-time independent coordinator basis, set their own hours, contribute to a cause, make extra money and even earn international travel," Jennifer noted, adding that by expanding their team, Greenheart Exchange is hoping to make a larger impact on the local community.

As Dave, an elementary school teacher in Michigan, with a self-described passion for cultural learning and experiences explained, he started out just looking for ways to supplement his income.

"I found the perfect thing: working with Greenheart Exchange," Dave said, adding that his work with the non-profit organization allows him to place and supervise high school international exchange students during their stay in the U.S.

"I continue to learn about other cultures, and share these cultures with my community, all while making a little extra money. Each full year student placed in a volunteer home and supervised earns you $1,100 in stipends, not to mention the great international trips."

As Dave added, he is one of many current or retired teachers who took on a contract position at Greenheart Exchange, which means he set his own goals and hours.

