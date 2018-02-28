

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) announced, on Feb. 27, Lowe's informed the company that it will discontinue the sale of OLYMPIC brand paints and stains in its U.S. retail stores, effective mid-2018. Sales at Lowe's stores in the U.S. represent less than $300 million of PPG's annual sales.



PPG said, while the company is disappointed with Lowe's decision, it believes this will create an opportunity to expand the distribution of products, including Olympic brand products, through PPG stores, dealers and other distribution partners. PPG plans to aggressively and appropriately adjust cost structure to adapt to this change in its business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX