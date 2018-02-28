Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market assessment study on the hydro energy industry. A renowned hydro energy provider wanted to gain a clear understanding of the demographics to create robust value framing strategies across the industry.

According to the market assessment experts at Infiniti, "Market assessment solutions help firms gain strategic insights on real-time market information and forecast the entry of new companies."

Technologies with a lower environmental influence such as small hydro, run-of-river, and low head turbines are proving to be tremendously popular to both appease critics of hydro and meet energy needs. There has been a deficiency of innovation in the hydro energy sector, mostly in the use of computation for diagnosis, monitoring, and control of plants.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to segment the most profitable market segments and improve their relationship with the customers to increase overall profitability. The client was able to profile potential customer segments and execute suitable marketing initiatives to boost business performance.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the most profitable target segments

Devise the best possible market strategy

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying the current market position of their company

Recognizing key competitors through SWOT analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

