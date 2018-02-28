REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, announces that it has been awarded a 2018 NPI Award in the category of Programming for its UFS device programming support for automotive applications on the LumenX programming platform. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 ceremony that took place at the San Diego Convention Center during the IPC APEX EXPO.

"Automotive electronics manufactures are faced with an extraordinary challenge to manage exponential growth in content and transition to new Flash Memory technology while maintaining production throughput. The LumenX programming platform is architected to support the latest device technologies for maximum performance today and in the future," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "We are excited to be recognized with the NPI Award for UFS support on LumenX. Data I/O's UFS support delivers optimal programming performance, capacity and manageability to meet high-volume production demands while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership."

Automotive electronics programmable flash content is projected to grow from 32GB to over 1 TB and beyond by 2025; driven primarily by infotainment systems and connected and autonomous cars. Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is the next generation flash memory used in the latest automotive designs to support the projected growth in programmable content. The LumenX programming platform is architected to deliver the highest programming performance for eMMC and UFS flash memory today and is extensible to meet projected performance requirements in the future.

UFS support is available on the LumenX Desktop or integrated into the PSV5000 and PSV7000 automated programming systems. With over 175 PSV systems installed globally, existing customers can protect their investments and easily upgrade their PSV systems to support UFS as their production requirements change. The combination of LumenX programming technology in a PSV system delivers the maximum performance, flexibility and throughput for the lowest total cost.

Premiering in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

