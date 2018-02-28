Ipreo Corporate Services Completes Launch of "IR Roadmap" Annual Strategy Solution

Custom investor relations strategy and engagement plans for corporate teams

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of market intelligence and workflow solutions to corporate and financial services professionals, announced the market roll-out of its new "IR Roadmap" solution, following a highly successful multi-year client pilot program.

Driven by Ipreo's Strategic Advisory team, the IR Roadmap harnesses retrospective analysis, real-time market perception, competitive benchmarking and forward-looking tactical recommendations, to provide corporate teams with a go-forward investor relations plan that is efficient, targeted, measurable and achievable.

In the current investment environment, where competition for actively managed capital continues to increase in intensity, best-in-class IR teams are working with Ipreo's Strategic Advisory team to ensure that all messaging strategies, engagement initiatives, and uses of management time are rooted in qualitative and quantitative data-based recommendations. Core components of this program include:

Investor relations program audit

Fundamental and peer-based IR benchmarking

Annual prioritized investor targeting & calendar planning

IR key performance indicators (KPIs)

C-Suite and Board level reporting

"This robust offering is changing the way our clients think about annual planning and reshaping the discussions they are having about investor relations at the C-suite and Board level, " said Paul Hebert, EVP, Corporate Group at Ipreo. "Our clients are partnering with Ipreo to establish IR programs that are leveraging powerful analytics and that are also nimble enough to evolve with their changing stories and external market dynamics."

The new IR Roadmap Advisory solution is available now. For more information, go to http://info.ipreo.com/IRRoadmapProductPage_LP.html.

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a global leader in providing market intelligence, data, and technology solutions to all participants in the global capital markets, including sell-side banks, publicly traded companies, and buy-side institutions. Our extensive suite of investor relations services provides our corporate clients with unparalleled cross-asset class surveillance, investor targeting, buy-side perception studies, transaction analysis and predictive analytics. Additionally, Ipreo's BD Corporate IR workflow platform offers the most accurate and comprehensive database covering global institutional contacts, profiles, and ownership data. Our critical insights and flexible solutions help our clients run more effective investor relations programs. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people supporting clients in every major financial center around the world.