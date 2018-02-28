Shutterstock's 2018 Oscar Pop! Poster Series Draws Inspiration from Iconic Pop Artists

In its sixth annual installation, designers create alternative posters for the 90th Academy Award nominees for Best Picture

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality assets, tools and services, today launched its sixth annual Oscar Pop! poster series that celebrates Best Picture nominees for the 90th Academy Awards. Shutterstock's talented team of in-house designers seek new inspiration in the challenge to reinterpret the nine nominated films by channeling aesthetics from a variety of artists, both original and contemporary, from around the world. Each of the posters are created using imagery from Shutterstock's collection of over 180 million images.

The creative process involves each designer selecting one of this year's leading films to analyze and then identifying an artist to draw inspiration from to reimagine a movie poster. The collection of re-imagined movie posters honors the legacy of icons like Kiki Kogelnik, an Austrian painter, sculptor and printmaker, while also taking cues from contemporary artists like Takashi Murakami, a Japanese artist known for his immediately recognizable candylike colors and anime-esque aesthetic.

This year's list of nominated films and the artist inspiration for each includes:

"Call Me by Your Name" with artist inspiration from James Rosenquist

"Darkest Hour" with artist inspiration from Richard Hamilton

" Dunkirk " with artist inspiration from Takashi Murakami

" with artist inspiration from "Get Out" with artist inspiration from Keith Haring

" Lady Bird " with artist inspiration from Mel Ramos

" with artist inspiration from "Phantom Thread" with artist inspiration from Malika Favre

"The Post" with artist inspiration from Ed Ruscha

"The Shape of Water" with artist inspiration from Kiki Kogelnik

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri " with artist inspiration from Olly Moss

"This year's nominations illustrate a wide range of time periods from the early days of World War II to modern day America, each with a storyline that is primarily dramatic in nature making them the perfect inspiration for a new, more colorful interpretation," said Shutterstock's Curator, Robyn Lange. "This is a creative tradition we look forward to every year and it is an opportunity to display the incredible artwork of our contributor community while also celebrating the talent of visionary artists, directors, producers and designers."

Shutterstock photographers will be covering celebrity arrivals on the red carpet, as well as the press room and a number of parties at the 90th Academy Awards event on Sunday, March 4th.

Explore the 2018 Oscar Pop! poster series here.

