Dental Adhesive Market to Grow at 6.02% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Dental Adhesive Market is forecast to reach $2.57 billion by 2022 from $1.92 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.02% during (2017-2022) driven by adhesives & sealants used in dental industry and dentistry applications, the growing demand for superior adhesives & sealants in various applications from end-use markets like dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes and laboratories.

The key companies operational in the dental adhesive market include Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M (US), KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL (Japan), P&G (US), GSK (UK), and Tokuyama Dental Corp. (Japan).

The rising demand from APAC will drive the growth of the dental adhesive market. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets such as China and India, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging countries, increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising disposable incomes, rising oral health awareness, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics are some of the key factors driving the dental adhesive market in APAC.

The Europe and North America are expected to dominate the global dental adhesive market during the forecast period; however, most of the market growth will be centered toward APAC countries. The increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, research centers, and laboratories are driving the growth of the dental adhesive market in Europe. The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues in the dental adhesive market.

The dental hospitals & clinics segment in Dental Adhesive Market are projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment of the market during the forecast period. Owing to the large number of hospitals & dental clinics worldwide, increasing number of private dental clinical practices, and large patient pool treated in hospitals & clinics coupled with the high utilization of dental adhesives products are the key drivers for this end-use segment. The growth in the number of dentists setting up new clinics in emerging markets such as India and China, coupled with the increasing incidence of dental and oral diseases, is expected to drive the dental adhesive market.

The report covers the dental adhesive market and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and potential of the dental adhesive market across different applications, denture adhesives, end uses, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

In the process of determining and verifying the dental adhesive market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. The break-up of the primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 27%, and Others - 27%

•By Designation: C-level - 18%, Director Level - 46%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America - 18%, Europe - 37%, APAC - 27%, RoW - 18%

Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. RoW includes Middle East, Africa, and South America. The tiers of companies are defined based on their total revenues in 2015: Tier 1 = > USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 1 billion and Tier 3 = < USD 100 million.

Another research titled Professional Dental Care Market Global Forecast to 2021 says, the global professional dental care market is valued at $769.3 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $961.0 million by 2021, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The toothbrushes segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. Europe commanded a major share of the professional dental care market. Companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Young Innovation, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Dr. Fresh LLC (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sunstar (Japan) have been profiled in this 178 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=864563 .

