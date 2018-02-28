

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $877.28 million, or $1.37 per share. This was higher than $677.93 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $10.96 billion. This was up from $9.47 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $877.28 Mln. vs. $677.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $10.96 Bln vs. $9.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.08



