Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the food retail industry. A reputed food retail firm wanted to build a reliable marketing model, which will replicate the effect of each marketing channel on their overall sales.

Marketing Mix Optimization How a Food Retail Client Leveraged Analytics to Improve Budgetary Decisions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix optimization solutions help companies in gauging the impact of marketing tactics on sales."

The food retail industry contributes towards revenue generation, employment generation, and increased turnover. Among the various segments of the retail industry, the food retail industry has proven to be the most active and fast-paced sector with numerous players entering into this market space. It is expected to rule the retail market space with more than fifty percent share of the overall retail market.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the food retail industry client to develop marketing mix models to recognize and access the incremental value of their investments. The client was able to establish investment synergies that offered a considerably more precise attribution of ROIs.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine the past impact of various marketing channels on revenues

Reallocate resources to form an optimum marketing mix model

This marketing mix optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Getting more accurate insights on the ROI of their marketing investments

Driving improvements in their marketing effectiveness

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

