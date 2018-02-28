Study: 97 Percent Of DSM USA Residents Say Downtown DSM Is Safe And Clean

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 97 percent of people feel safe overall in Downtown Des Moines (DSM), and 97 percent also rated Downtown DSM streets and sidewalks clean in the latest Downtown Perception Study conducted by Operation Downtown.

Operation Downtown surveyed nearly 1,500 residents throughout the region to get their perception of Downtown DSM's safety, cleanliness and activity. The survey was conducted in late 2017.

Survey results reflect that Downtown DSM is welcoming and vibrant. Other key results include:

Safety perceptions have increased by an average of 9 percentage points in nearly all Downtown neighborhoods over the past six years.

The number of respondents who say they have shopped Downtown in the last 10 years has increased by 39 percent, while 38 percent and 26 percent more people have attended sporting events or cultural/arts events, respectively.

A total of 23 percent of respondents said they were likely to live Downtown within the next 10 years, up from 17 percent in the 2015 study.

Working behind the scenes, Operation Downtown Ambassadors have played a vital role in ensuring Downtown DSM is safe, clean and beautiful. Ambassadors maintain and empty more than 250 trash receptacles, pressure wash sidewalks, control litter Downtown and much more.

"Operation Downtown's work not only enhances Downtown, but has raised the standard of what a safe, clean and beautiful city should look like," said Amy Lego, Executive Director of Operation Downtown. "We encourage Downtown property owners to sign the petition to ensure Downtown DSM can continue its current growth and momentum."

About Operation Downtown

Created to help make Downtown Des Moines (DSM)a safer, cleaner place to work, live and visit, Operation Downtown is classified as a Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District (SSMID). Since day one, the mission has been to enhance the quality of life in Downtown DSM by keeping it welcoming and beautiful. Programs include trash cleanup, flower planting and visitor assistance. Operation Downtown, a 501(c)(6), was formed in 1998 by business leaders to provide enhanced services that are not provided by the City of Des Moines. Today, theGreater Des Moines Partnershipis a partner ofOperation Downtown, and helps keepDSM among the highest-rated, most vibrant regions in the country. Learn more at operationdowntown.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,100 Regional Business Members and more than 320 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobsand promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a careerand a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Sam Hoyle

shoyle@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4919