Development company Savannah Resources has appointed engineering group Hatch to conduct a scoping study on the potential development of a lithium mine on its Mina do Barroso asset in Portugal, with results expected to be available towards the end of its second trading half. Savannah said the scoping study would investigate the potential for a mining and concentration plant based on the Grandao, Reservatorio and NOA spodumene deposits, covering project setting, geology and resource description, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...