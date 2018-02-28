A leaked report from the UN sanctions panel says North Korea sent Syria missile specialists and over 40 items used in ballistic missile and chemical weapons programmes between 2012 and 2017. The report, which also stated that North Korean missile specialists had been seen at Syrian weapons facilities, follows fresh allegations that Syrian government forces have used chlorine as a weapon, an accusation which Damascus denies. A spokesperson for the Syrian government said: "There are no [North ...

