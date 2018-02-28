Markets in Asia finished lower on Wednesday, after disappointing data came out of China and Japan. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.44% at 22,068.24, as the yen strengthened 0.3% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.01. The country's industrial output figures missed expectations for January, declining 6.6% month-on-month. A Reuters-polled forecast was anticipating a fall of 4.2%. Carmakers, financial plays, manufacturers and technology names were all in the red, with Fast Retailing ...

