Active-Investors: Wired News - BWX Technologies Awarded $492 Million in Contract Options from Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Stock Monitor: Sturm, Ruger Post Earnings Reporting

Contract Details

Under these contracts, a variety of manufacturing and material procurement activities will be performed that will primarily support Virginia-class submarine construction. BWXT's facilities in Lynchburg, Virginia, Barberton and Euclid, Ohio, and Mount Vernon, Indiana will execute this work over the next several years. The options were exercised in Q4 2017, and activity under these contracts is already underway. Additional naval nuclear reactor component contracts and options are anticipated to be awarded over the next several months.

Contract Options Awarded from Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in 2017

In February 2017, the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program exercised contract options with BWXT's subsidiary, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc., totaling approximately $784 million for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components. New contracts valued at approximately $11 million were also awarded. A variety of manufacturing and material procurement activities were performed under these contracts that primarily supported Ford-class carrier construction and Virginia-class submarine construction.

In April 2017, the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program exercised contract options with BWXT's subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) totaling approximately $141.7 million for fuel manufacture, development activities, and decommissioning work in support of the nation's nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers. NFS has been the sole manufacturer of nuclear fuel for the US Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines since 1964.

BWXT's Recent Contracts

In February 2018, BWXT's subsidiary BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. was awarded a CA$18.6 million, four-year contract to manufacture zircaloy-4 seamless tubes for Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN), which operates the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. The zircaloy-4 seamless tubes are being produced at BWXT's Arnprior, Ontario tubing operation. These tubes are used in the production of CANDU® fuel at the Nuclear Fuel Factory located in Mioveni, Arges District, Romania, subsidiary of Nuclearelectrica

In the same month, the Company's subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd was awarded contracts valued at approximately CA$30 million from Bruce Power to design and supply 13 critical heat exchangers as part of Bruce Power's asset management program. These heat exchangers would serve various functions, including maintaining safe reactor temperatures during reactor shutdown conditions and removing decay-heat from the spent fuel storage bays. They are being designed and manufactured in BWXT's Cambridge, Ontario facility.

About BWX Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1867 and headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the US government; provides technical and management services to support the US government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services, and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, BWX Technologies' stock fell 2.36%, ending the trading session at $63.29.

Volume traded for the day: 628.82 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 431.97 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.67%; previous six-month period - up 18.65%; past twelve-month period - up 48.05%; and year-to-date - up 4.63%

After yesterday's close, BWX Technologies' market cap was at $6.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.82.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

