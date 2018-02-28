Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Badger Meter's Quarterly Revenues Advanced 3.82% and Earnings Increased 19.05%

Stock Monitor: Vishay Precision Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BMI. Badger Meter reported financial results on February 05, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported record results across all parameters - revenues, operating earnings, net earnings, and earnings per share for Q4 FY17 and full year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Badger Meter. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VPG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Badger Meter most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BMI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Badger Meter's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4 FY17) reached $96.65 million, an increase of 3.82% from $93.1 million in Q4 FY16 driven by the positive impact from sales of new products, higher municipal water sales volume, and continued improvement in key flow instrumentation markets, such as oil and gas. The reported revenue number missed analysts' consensus estimates of $97 million.

During Q4 FY17, Badger Meter's cost of products sold (COGS) were $57.65 million compared to $59.58 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 3.24%. The Company's gross profit advanced 16.35% to $39 million in the reported quarter from $33.52 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's gross margin improved 4.35% y-o-y to 40.35% in Q4 FY17.

Badger Meter incurred selling, engineering, and administration expenses of $25.85 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 5.83% from $24.43 million in Q4 FY16, owing to acquisition expenses, increased commissions, and employee incentives as well as higher professional services fees. The Company's operating earnings for the reported quarter was $13.15 million compared to $9.10 million in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 44.6%. Badger Meter's operating margin increased to 13.61% in Q4 FY17 from 9.77% in Q4 FY16, led by the acceptance of its advanced technology products and continued operational efficiencies.

Badger Meter's net earnings were $7.23 million for Q4 FY17, an increase of 18.32% from $6.11 million in Q4 FY16. Diluted earnings per common share advanced 19.05% to $0.25 in the quarter under review from $0.21 in the same period last year. The reported numbers included a charge of $0.8 million on account of transition tax on the Company's undistributed foreign earnings, which was offset by a benefit of $0.8 million from federal rate change impact on the Company's net deferred tax liabilities. The tax benefit resulted from the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The reported earnings numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Badger Meter generated record revenues of $402.44 million, an increase of 2.20% from $393.76 million in FY16. It must be noted that the Company's sales surpassed the $400 million threshold for the first time in 2017, mainly driven by growth of new technologies and continued improvement in industrial markets. The Company's COGS jumped 1.44% y-o-y to $246.69 million while gross profit advanced 3.43% y-o-y to $155.75 million in FY17. The Company's selling engineering and administration hiked 0.31% to $100.12 million in FY17 from $99.81 million in FY16. Badger Meter's operating earnings for the year under review were $55.62 million compared to $50.77 million in the previous year, reflecting an increase of 9.57%. The Company's net earnings in FY17 increased 7.05% to $34.57 million from $32.3 million in FY16. Diluted EPS rose 7.21% to $1.19 for FY17 from $1.11 in FY16. The Company' full year 2017 reported earnings also beat analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18.

Cash Matters

Badger Meter had cash and cash equivalents of $11.16 million as on December 31, 2017, 52.14% higher than $7.34 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company ended the year with a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 13.8%.

At the end of Q4 FY17, the Company recorded receivables of $58.21 million compared to $59.82 million for the same period in 2016. Badger Meter's inventories as on December 31, 2017, were $85.17 million compared to $77.70 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In 2018, Badger Meter expects to gain from its industry leadership in North American water metering and improving position in global flow instrumentation technologies combined with a more favorable domestic tax environment.

On February 09, 2018, Badger Meter's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, the same as previous quarter. The dividend would be payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Badger Meter's stock fell 5.32%, ending the trading session at $48.05.

Volume traded for the day: 398.65 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 122.98 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.26%; previous six-month period - up 6.78%; past twelve-month period - up 30.39%; and year-to-date - up 0.52%

After yesterday's close, Badger Meter's market cap was at $1.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.48.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors