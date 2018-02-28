Zoom Telephonics, Inc.: Zoom(R) Telephonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on March 7, 2018

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Listeners may access the conference call by dialing (866) 393-7958 in the U.S. and international callers may dial (706) 643-5255. The conference ID is 2136919. A slide presentation will accompany management's remarks and may be accessed five minutes before the conference call at www.zoomtel.com/SQ417. Shortly after the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on Zoom's website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports communication products under the Motorola and Zoom brands. The Company's worldwide licensing agreement with Motorola includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, range extenders, home powerline network products, and MoCA adapters. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com or www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

