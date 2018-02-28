Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior at the Prospectors and Developers Conference, Toronto, March 2 to 7, 2018

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to announce that it will be participating in a number of events during the Prospectors and Developers Conference (PDAC) held from March 2 - 7, 2018.

These include:

Corporate Presentation at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Showcase conference being held at the Adelaide Hotel in Toronto, 325 Bay Street, Friday March 2, 2018;

Dr. T.M. Morris will be presenting an invited lecture at the PDAC, "Exploration Geochemistry: Fundamentals and Case Histories", Short Course, March 3, 2018;

Northern Superior will host a booth at the Investors Exchange Hall, Booth Number 3148 , March 4 to 7, 2018; and

, March 4 to 7, 2018; and Participating with the PDAC 1 on 1 meeting program, March 6 and March 7, 2018.

We invite you to stop by our exhibit booth during the conference to learn more about Northern Superior. Management of Northern Superior will be available to answer your questions and explain the Company's ongoing exploration programs. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (Que´bec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. The Company's remaining properties (all 100% owned) in Québec and Northwestern Ontario are available for option.

