The company said its bottom line totaled $12.71 million, or $2.92 per share. This was up from $12.27 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $47.78 million. This was up from $43.47 million last year.



Pope Resources LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.71 Mln. vs. $12.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.92 vs. $2.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.5% -Revenue (Q4): $47.78 Mln vs. $43.47 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



