Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") announces the appointment of Scott Hean to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

Scott Hean, ICD.D., has over 40 years of experience in junior mining exploration finance, international banking and international finance. He currently is Chair of the Board for eCobalt Solutions Inc. which is developing a primary cobalt resource in Idaho, U.S.A. He served for 10 years as a board member of Sabina Gold and Silver (SBB on TSX) where he was Chair of the Compensation Committee as well as a member of the Audit Committee. He has also been a Board member on numerous early stage green and brown field mining explorations companies traded on the TSX-V. Mr. Hean served as Chief Financial Officer of numerous junior exploration mining companies, most recently Quaterra Resources. In December 2015, Mr. Hean retired from his position as Senior Vice President and Managing Director with Bank of Montreal, he was responsible for natural resources sector financings in North America. Previously, he served with J.P. Morgan of New York, primarily financing junior exploration and producing oil and gas companies. He has a B. A. from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia, a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business, London, Ontario and an accreditation as an ICD.D, the Institute of Corporate Directors, Director from the Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto.

"We are very pleased to have Scott join our board of directors. Scott brings vast knowledge in mining and international banking and finance to Arizona Silver Exploration. His skills and knowledge in the mining and finance sectors make Scott a strong addition to the board of Arizona Silver Exploration," states Mike Stark, Chairman of the Board.

Greg Hahn, CPG#7122, President & CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.:

Arizona Silver is a young company exploring the historic Ramsey Mine. Arizona Silver has completed surface mapping and geophysical surveying and one year of drilling. To date, Arizona Silver has found a large area adjacent to the historic producing mine that carries strong geochemical values at surface, and where drilling to date of eleven holes has intersected significant silver mineralization across tens of meters of thickness below tens of meters of alluvial cover and unaltered rhyolite . With the current 2018 drill campaign imminent, we anticipate expanding on the area containing silver mineralization at depth. This program consists of six holes designed to further test open extensions to mineralization. Please refer to our web site for all news and updated 2018 drill campaign locations. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions herein.