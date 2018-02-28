Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company')

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from today, Sir Laurie Magnus will cease to be a Director of JP Morgan Income and Capital Trust Plc. This is a direct result of the members of JP Morgan Income and Capital Trust Plc having passed a resolution today to voluntarily liquidate the company upon the end of its fixed ten year life.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

28 February 2018