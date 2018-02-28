Palumbo's Deep and Strategic Industry Knowledge to Help Propel SevOne's Continued Growth in the Next-Gen Network and Infrastructure Management Market

SevOne, a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions, today announced that Frank Palumbo, senior vice president of Worldwide Data Center and Collaboration Sales at Cisco, has joined SevOne as a member of the company's board of directors.

"Frank offers a wealth of talent and experience from his roles at Cisco. I am confident that he will have a tremendous impact on SevOne's strategic direction and future growth centered around next generation network technologies including SDN, SD-WAN, NVF and complex WiFi to the world's largest enterprises, carriers and MSPs," said Jack Sweeney, CEO of SevOne. "We are absolutely thrilled to have him on our board and look forward to his many contributions."

As senior vice president of Worldwide Data Center and Collaboration Sales, Frank Palumbo leads two of Cisco's strategic architectural sales teams and is responsible for $15B in annual sales for the company. These global teams are focused on ensuring that people, businesses, and governments are accelerating their growth and optimizing their technology investment with the most innovative solutions across collaboration, data center, analytics, software, and cloud.

Since joining Cisco more than 20 years ago, Frank has helped to pioneer and expand Cisco into new, adjacent markets, building the foundation for Cisco's global data center architecture sales with data center switching and compute technologies. And more recently, growing strong market share as Cisco expanded to the software business with SDN and analytics.

"Virtual network and infrastructure technologies are continuously evolving to address the increasing demands of global businesses and organizations that are transitioning to newer, cloud-based IT environments," added Kevin DeNuccio, SevOne's executive chairman. "Leveraging Frank's thorough understanding of the latest market trends and technologies in this area will be a huge advantage to SevOne as we continue to lead market innovation. Frank is a true visionary in this space and the timing of him joining SevOne's board of directors could not be better!"

About SevOne

SevOne provides the most comprehensive network and infrastructure management platform to the world's largest CSPs, enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). SevOne acquires and analyzes data, and automates network and infrastructure operations, providing organizations with real-time, actionable insight that enables them to compete and win in today's connected world.

SevOne's powerful platform provides complete visibility into complex, next-generation infrastructures, such as software-defined networks, orchestrated containers and cloud technologies. This maximizes the efficiency of operations, optimizes network performance, and provides greater business agility and the reliability that customers demand for delivering the latest services. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.

