MORSCO, Inc.: Express Pipe & Supply Opens New Branch in Fontana, California

New Location Hosts Grand Opening Celebration with Vendor Show, Raffle Prizes and Giveaways

FONTANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Express Pipe & Supply, a MORSCO brand and a leading wholesale distributor of quality plumbing products and services, has opened a new location at 10509 Business Drive, Suite B, Fontana, California, 92337.

This is the 18th location to open under the Express Pipe & Supply brand name. The Fontana branch features a fully stocked 78,000-square-foot warehouse to supply the commercial and residential plumbing needs of Southern California. Express Pipe & Supply has partnered with numerous top-of-the-line plumbing vendors and boasts an unparalleled selection of local inventory.

In January, the branch hosted a grand opening event that featured displays from more than 15 vendors, raffle prizes and numerous giveaways. More than 100 customers attended the event.

"We aim to exceed our customers' expectations and with 18 locations in Southern California - including plumbing branches and showrooms - we are able to build strong relationships with leading manufacturers, contractors, professional plumbers and interior designers," said Express Pipe & Supply General Manager John Simmons.

This new location demonstrates Express Pipe & Supply's commitment to be the plumber's choice for quality products and services. For information on Express Pipe & Supply visit www.expresspipe.com.





About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC, VA); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.MorscoUSA.com.

