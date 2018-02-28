Custom Single Run (CSR) process solutions set another new industry benchmark

ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced large-scale single-use microbial fermentation capability. ABEC's CSR technology has demonstrated state-of-the-art performance with working volumes up to 1,000 liters.

To date, implementing single-use microbial fermentation processes at large-scale has been challenging due to the high gassing rates, mixing power, and heat removal needed compared to mammalian cell culture processes. ABEC's CSR Fermentation technology addresses these challenges and delivers performance at large-scale comparable to that of legacy stainless steel systems. ABEC is the only manufacturer of single-use bioreactors with capacity up to 4,000 liters and again, advances single-use bioprocess capability and production volumes with large-scale microbial fermentation technology.

"ABEC's mission is to provide our customers with highly productive and cost-effective manufacturing solutions," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "With the development of large-scale fermentation capability, ABEC continues to bring true economies of scale and process flexibility to single-use bio-manufacturing."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit, http://www.abec.com, http://www.abecsingleuse.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

