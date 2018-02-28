Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

31st January 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

47,363,438 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 31,575,645 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

B Shares with one voting right per share. 2,123,117 Sterling Ordinary Shares with two voting rights per share.

1,415,426 Sterling B Shares with two voting rights per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 86,016,169

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com