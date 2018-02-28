Truphone Brings New Integrated SIM Solution to Life With Synopsys ARC Secure IP Subsystem

LONDON, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Complete integrated IoT SIM and management solution demonstrated by Truphone and Synopsys at Mobile World Congress

Integrated SIM simplifies the cost and complexity of enabling cellular IoT

Demonstration comes as Truphone launches Io3

Mobile technology disruptor and global service provider, Truphone, has unveiled a demonstration of their next generation integrated SIM solution with Synopsys' ARCSecure IP Subsystem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

Combined with the ARC Secure IP Subsystem, the Truphone embedded SIM software stack, global connectivity and remote SIM provisioning platform demonstrates the simplicity of securely enabling cellular connectivity for a wider range of IoT and consumer applications.

The demonstration comes as Truphone brings fresh disruption to the market with the launch of Truphone Io3 at MWC 2018.

Truphone Io3 is a new IoT solution that offers MNOs, and chip and device manufactures complete, uninterrupted control of their supply chain through a simple, single integration of SIM. Truphone Io3 offers unrivalled access to Truphone's unique global mobile network, and a suite of intelligence systems to manage products throughout their lifecycle.

Integrating cellular connectivity in a consumer or IoT device can be challenging and complex. Cost, size, power and security requirements have created significant barriers to enabling cellular connectivity. The partnership between Truphone and Synopsys demonstrates how these previous inhibitors can be overcome with an elegant, seamless solution.

Truphone and Synopsys are demonstrating how SIM functionality can be integrated into new SoC designs to leverage pre-verified hardware and software that provides a trusted solution that protects against malicious attacks.

Combined with Truphone's global bootstrap connectivity and SIM provisioning platform it delivers a complete hardware, software and services solution to connect any device in any location.

"Increased integration of embedded security functionality in mobile and IoT devices requires a trusted hardware and software SoC environment," said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. "Providing an integrated solution combining Synopsys' ARC Secure Subsystem with Truphone's embedded SIM stack enables developers to implement a highly secure, programmable root of trust that protects devices against complex threats in mobile and IoT targets."

Steve Alder, Chief Business Development Officer, Truphone said: "We believe simplicity is key to the future world of IoT. That is why we are launching Truphone Io3 - a platform which offers IoT connectivity, rock solid security and absolute simplicity. We are creating the future we want to see. This demonstration, in partnership with Synopsys, brings to life Io3's functionality for Mobile World Congress delegates."

Check out the demonstration at Mobile World Congress at the Truphone booth at 8.0F15

About Truphone

Truphone's pioneering technology is changing the way the world communicates, creating a whole new set of possibilities for businesses and consumers alike.

Headquartered in London, our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity on the move. We are behind game-changing products and services: the eSIM for all new Apple iPads available in 34 countries; IoT solutions that power Kia's connected car range; and global mobile call recording solutions that enable compliance for financial institutions.

More than 3,500 companies - including Netflix and Tesla - rely on us as their business mobile provider. Nine of the world's largest investment banks entrust Truphone globally with their mobile voice and SMS recording, which helps meet the challenging requirements of MiFID II regulation.

