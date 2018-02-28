The "Meat and Poultry Market in Russia: Business Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of meat and poultry market in Russia.

Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Russia

Meat and Poultry market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. RUSSIA PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. MEAT AND POULTRY MARKET IN RUSSIA

2.1. Overview of meat and poultry market

2.2. Producers of meat and poultry in Russia, including contact details and product range

3. RUSSIA'S FOREIGN TRADE IN MEAT AND POULTRY

3.1. Export and import of fresh and frozen beef: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of fresh and frozen pork: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of fresh and frozen mutton: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of fresh and frozen poultry: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of sausages and similar products of meat: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN RUSSIA

5. CONSUMERS OF MEAT AND POULTRY IN RUSSIAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Meat and Poultry in Russia

5.2. Meat and Poultry consumers in Russia

