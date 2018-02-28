AutoMobility LA' Adds VISA To Its 2018 Advisory Board

Olabisi Boyle of VISA's Internet of Things (IoT) Joins Industry Leaders from Audi, General Motors, Los Angeles Department of Transportation, NVIDIA and Time Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto ShowAutoMobility LA today announced the addition of a new member to its Advisory Board. Olabisi Boyle, Senior Director, Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Car VISA, joins a team of executives and experts from globally recognized automotive, technology and transportation companies and governmental organizations. The addition of Boyle to the Advisory Board further demonstrates the ever-deepening relationship between the automotive and tech sectors as VISA integrates its suite of products and services inside the vehicle. As a member of the board, Boyle will help curate AutoMobility LA's ever-growing platforms and programs, including world-class speakers and competitions.

"The converging of tech, mobility and auto industries are reaching a pivotal point and we are excited to have this influential group of pioneers and innovators in our corner; they will be instrumental in taking the show to the next level from a content standpoint," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "With the board's ideas and expert counsel, the world can look forward to a stellar lineup of speakers who will cover the most pressing issues, trends, innovative technologies and the future of transportation."

In tandem with five-year veteran conference director, Andy Gryc, the Advisory Board will set the strategic direction and conference agenda for AutoMobility LA, which will be held November 26-29, 2018, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Members of the Advisory Board meet throughout the year to provide ongoing insights to a rapidly changing automotive industry. They are influential in pulling together a talented showcase of experts to address the most critical topics and issues facing the mobility and transportation industries.

Members of the 2018 AutoMobility LA Advisory Board include:

Bryan Biniak, CEO and Founder of ConnectedTravel

Bryan Biniak is the CEO and Founder of Connected Travel, a behavior-based marketing platform and application services company serving the everyday travel ecosystem. Biniak most recently served as an EIR at Nokia Growth Partners, and before that, was a General Manager of DX at Microsoft Corporation. He served as Global Vice President at Nokia Corporation, leading its worldwide application and developer ecosystem and store for its feature phones and smart devices.

Olabisi Boyle, Senior Director, IoT, Connected Car VISA

Olabisi Boyle is the Senior Director in VISA's Internet of Things (IoT) program, where she oversees activities related to the connected car category. Prior to joining VISA, Olabisi worked at Chrysler Automotive for 12 years, most recently serving as the director for engineering, planning and technical cost reduction at Fiat Chrysler. Olabisi also served as the chief engineer for the 2011 MY Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan Minivans. Prior to joining Chrysler, Olabisi worked at Ford Motor Company from 1995 through 2004 in various engineering and manufacturing positions.

John Ellis, Lead, Ellis & Associates

John Ellis leads Ellis & Associates, a global management consultancy focused on embedded software and software strategy for the IoT with a concentration in transportation and autonomous movement. Formerly, Ellis was the Global Technologist of Ford Motor Company's connected car business unit. While there, he was involved in the specification, design and initial development of Sync Gen 3, next generation Sync services (Ford's connected car+cloud service) as well as SmartDeviceLink, an API system for integrating mobile devices into the car and the genesis for Apple's Carplay and Google's Android Auto.

Justin Fishkin, Chief Strategy Officer, Local Motors

Justin Fishkin is Chief Strategy Officer of Local Motors. He marries a lifelong dedication to sustainability and making a difference in the world with a background in finance and investing. Prior to joining Local Motors, he was the Senior Portfolio Manager of Carbon War Room, where he focused on incubating and scaling profitable solutions to climate change. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and later became an investor.

Partha Goswami, Manager of Technology Insights, General Motors

Partha Goswami has over 24 years of experience in the automotive industry, with a background spanning product development, technology planning and a variety of business assignments including strategic planning and brand strategy. He has worked on various facets of technology strategy for the last eight years. Currently, as Manager of Technology Insights within General Motor's market research group, he is responsible for identifying technology trends, exploring future implications and cascading insights to stakeholders within the company.

Roger Lanctot, Director, Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics

As Director in the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics, Roger Lanctot has a powerful voice in the definition of future trends in automotive safety, powertrain and infotainment systems. He draws on 25 years of experience in the technology industry as an analyst, journalist and consultant. Lanctot has conducted and participated in major industry studies, created new research products and services, and advised clients on strategy and competitive issues throughout his career.

Anupam "Pom" Malhotra, Director, Connected Vehicles at Audi of America

Anupam "Pom" Malhotra is the Director for Connected Vehicles at Audi of America and is responsible for the business and operational growth of the Audi connect service and development of the company's digitalization portfolio for connected cars. Pom joined Audi in 2010 from General Motors where he was head of location based services for the company's OnStar brand. In his more than 20 years in the automotive industry, Pom has focused his efforts at the intersection of business and technology and is currently helping realize Audi's vision of the future of mobility.

Manuela Papadopol, Co-founder, Managing Partner at Sansea Consulting

Manuela Papadopol is the Co-founder and Managing Partner at Sansea Consulting, a global business and marketing consulting firm that serves a broad mix of technology and automotive companies and startups. With offices in San Diego and Seattle, she helps clients realize their full potential and reinvent themselves. Papadopol also holds a patent in voice-activated acquisition of non-local content. She was named a 2016 Woman Worth Watching by Diversity Journal and featured in Connected World Magazine's "Women of IoT Marketing" 2016.

Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

Seleta Reynolds is General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and was appointed by the Administration of Mayor Eric Garcetti. Reynolds is responsible for implementing Great Streets for Los Angeles, a plan to reduce traffic fatalities, double the number of people riding bikes, and expand access to integrated transportation choices for Angelenos and the region. Reynolds has over 18 years of transportation experience throughout the United States.

Alex Roy, President of Europe By Car, Editor-at-Large for Time Inc.'s The Drive

Alex Roy is currently President of Europe By Car, Editor-at-Large for autonomy/mobility at Time Inc.'s The Drive, guest host of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, contributor to Jalopnik and Road & Track and host of the Autonocast car tech podcast. Roy is also author of "The Driver" and Executive Producer and star of "32 Hours, 7 Minutes."

Danny Shapiro, Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA

Danny Shapiro is Senior Director of NVIDIA's Automotive Business Unit, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions for self-driving cars and in-vehicle co-pilots. Shapiro holds a BSE in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. He also serves on the Advisory Boards for the Connected Car Council and the NVIDIA Foundation, which focuses on computational solutions for cancer research.

Conference Director:

Andy Gryc, Co-Founder, CX3 Marketing

Andy Gryc is the co-founder of CX3 Marketing, a company that provides technology-savvy marketing through strategic, tactical and content-creation services to a wide range of clients in the automotive space. His reputation in the industry is rooted in hands-on experience in the automotive and embedded trenches - software architecture and engineering, technical sales and product marketing - for well over two decades at companies like QNX, OnStar and HP. With a solid reputation for making complex technology easy to understand and for bridging technical and non-technical stakeholders, Gryc was the winner of the "Top Car Tech Celeb, Analyst, or Advocate" by Auto Connected Car News, 2015.

Following AutoMobility LA, the LA Auto Show will open its doors to consumers Nov. 30 - Dec. 9. For more information about AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show, visit: http://www.automobilityla.com/andhttp://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where thenewauto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter attwitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook atfacebook.com/LAAutoShowor on Instagram athttps://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/and sign up for alerts athttp://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visithttps://www.automobilityla.com/.

