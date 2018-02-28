Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2018-02-28 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2018:



1 month of 2018 1 month of 2017 Change ---------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 10.9 mln EUR 11.4 mln -4.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 4.9 mln EUR 4.9 mln 0.0% ----------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



1 month of 2018 1 month of 2017 Change ------------------------------------------------------------------ Elektrenai Complex 0 GWh 6.1 GWh -100% ------------------------------------------------------------------ Kruonis PSHP 46.4 GWh 44.2 GWh +5.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------ Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 44.6 GWh 32.8 GWh +36.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------



Water amount in the Nemunas River remained high in January 2018, which improved production conditions in Kaunas Algirdas Brazauskas' Hydroelectric Power Plant and led to the increase of production volumes by 36%, compared to January 2017. This partially compensated the loss of sales income form the decrease in the income of regulated activities of the Elektrenai Complex.



The adjusted EBITDA of the Company remained stable. Bigger production in Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP and Kruonis PSHP compensated the lower EBITDA of Elektrenai Complex, which was determined by the decrease in the volume of services provided and revenue.



* The Company's preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2018 and actual adjusted EBITDA for 2017 are reported after the adjustments made by management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company's operating activities after the elimination of the impact of non-typical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by management are disclosed in the Company's interim and annual reports.



Valentas Neviera, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, Head of Communication Division, mobile +370 670 25997, e-mail valentas.neviera@le.lt