The French solar market grew by 49% last year, with new additions reaching a total capacity of 875 MW.France installed 875 MW of new PV capacity in 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry for an Ecological and Inclusive Transition (MTES). This is up 49% from 2016, when 16,491 PV installations totaling 587 MMW were installed and connected to the grid in the country. Last year's growth was made possible by a strong fourth quarter, in which over 394 MW of new PV systems were deployed. This compares to 183 MW in the third quarter, 213 MW in the second quarter, and only 86 ...

