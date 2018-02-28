Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, (hereinafter - the Company or ESO) identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On the 28th of February, 2018 Company signed a Proportional Transfer Agreement for Green Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Agreement) on 13 October, 2017 with Lietuvos Energija, UAB (hereinafter referred to as Lietuvos Energija) for EUR 100 million of the issue of Green Bonds transfer to the Company. This amendment increases the amount of the loan granted to the Company from EUR 100 million to EUR 166.288 million.



Other terms of the contract are not subject to change. Additional funds will be allocated to ESO's long-term investment in the upgrade of distribution networks in accordance with the Lietuvos Energija Green Bond framework.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.