Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-28 16:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company or Lietuvos Energija) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



On the 28th of February, 2018 Lietuvos Energija signed a Proportional Transfer Agreement for Green Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Agreement) on 13 October, 2017 with Energijos skirstymo operatorius, AB (hereinafter referred to as ESO) for EUR 100 million of the issue of Green Bonds transfer to the ESO. This amendment increases the amount of the loan granted to the ESO from EUR 100 million to EUR 166.288 million.



Other terms of the contract are not subject to change. Additional funds will be allocated to ESO's long-term investment in the upgrade of distribution networks in accordance with the Lietuvos Energija Green Bond framework.



Project Manager of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos energija, UAB, Paulius Stonis, +370 699 34825, paulius.stonis@le.lt