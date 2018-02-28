Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-28 16:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consolidated unaudited sales revenue of SNAIGE AB exceeded 39 million EUR, which is slightly less if compared to the same period last year.



The company's EBITDA was 0,833 million EUR (according to consolidated unaudited data) and suffered 1 million. EUR consolidated unaudited loss.



According Gediminas Ceika, the Director General of SNAIGE AB, last year was neither good nor easy. "Prices of most raw materials increased, however the price of the products remained at the same level in almost all markets of the company. That influenced our results inevitably", stated Mr. G. Ceika. "I think that these price scissors cut the profits of many refrigerator manufacturers".



Last year SNAIGE exported its products to more than 30 European and Asian countries. The company's largest markets in terms of income were Germany, France, the Ukraine, Lithuania and Czech Republic. While the largest increase of income, if compared to the previous year, was in Norway, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Russia and the Ukraine.



The company implemented two new design lines of refrigerators. New refrigerators shall arrive to the shops and fascinate the customers this year already.



