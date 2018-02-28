Price comparison website operator GoCompare.com Group reported a 19.8% increase in adjusted operating profit to £36m over the previous year on Wednesday, with revenues also up. The Welsh services comparison outfit's revenues grew 5.1% to £149.2m in 2017 and profits were boosted as the company cut administrative expenses by 16% to £27.4m and saw its marketing margin rise to 40.5% from 38.3% the previous year. Profits after tax surged 54% to £24.4m. Costs fell even though the company ...

