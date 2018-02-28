Specialty pharmaceutical company Midatech announced on Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency has granted Orphan Drug Designation for its advanced liver cancer drug candidate, MTD119. The AIM-traded firm described MTD119, previously designated MTR104, as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) - a rare, aggressive cancer which affects the liver. It said there were very few extant treatments for HCC, particularly for patients with an advanced form of the disease, and fewer than 10% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...