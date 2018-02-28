

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group PLC (BOK.L) said that at the Court Meeting and Booker General Meeting held today to consider the share and cash merger of Booker and Tesco PLC by means of a Court approved scheme of arrangement, all resolutions were duly passed.



At the Court Meeting, the requisite majority of the Booker Scheme Shareholders, who together represented over 75% by value of votes cast, voted to approve the Scheme.



At the Booker General Meeting, the requisite majority of the Booker Shareholders, who together represented over 75% by value of votes cast, voted to pass the Special Resolution to approve the implementation of the Scheme and to amend the Booker Articles.



Completion of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court hearing which is expected to take place on 2 March 2018. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become effective on 5 March 2018.



