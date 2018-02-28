Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC Pink: BLLB) announced today Shareholders Update To Recent Events.

Bell Buckle Holdings accepted the resignation of Brad Simmons as of February 20, 2018, and the appointment of Andre Jaberian as CEO and Sole Directing Board Member. This was a coordinated change of ownership between both parties.

The Florida Sunbiz Directory was updated as of February 22, 2018, to reinstate the Company's inactive status and update the Corporate Officers Information; all fees have been paid up to date and in full.

Biography: Mr. Jaberian, has been an Importer/Exporter for the past 35 Years operating a family owned business; which was established in 1958. The majority of the imports and exports were in Bulk Leather Sales, primarily to the Ports of Salerno, Italy and Izmir, Turkey; with products used in the production of Car Seat Covers for Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes; as well as, Pierotucci Luxury Hand Bags and Clothing for other Manufacturers.

In his communication, Mr. Jaberian stated, "I am looking forward to expanding into the United States Import/ Export Market. This is the final piece of the puzzle for us!" Mr. Jaberian went on to say, "Most people under-estimate the demand for Salambour, a step in processing leather, even though it is a $500 million dollar a year industry."

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (BLLB.PK) is a new emerging Import/Export business in the U.S. with a long history of Bulk Leather Sales in the European and Middle-Eastern Markets.

