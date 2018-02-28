Cantor Fitzgerald Tops 2017 At-the-Market Offering (ATM) League Table

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., a leading financial services firm, today announced that it was ranked No. 1 in the 2017 At-the-Market offerings (ATM) league table with 67 transactions, according to data provided by Dealogic1, a technology and content platform used by financial services firms globally for deal origination and execution tracking.

With a senior team dedicated to the ATM product for more than 15 years, Cantor Fitzgerald continues to be a top provider of ATM offerings and has executed more of these offerings than any other broker-dealer since 2001.

ATMs allow public companies to issue primary shares from time-to-time into the existing trading market at the current market price. While providing public companies with increased financial flexibility, ATMs also address many of the inefficiencies in the traditional offering model, including negative price impact, discounted purchases, and large underwriting spreads.



"We are proud to be ranked #1 again in the ATM league table. Our continued leadership speaks to our expertise in helping corporate clients raise capital and in providing the most cost-effective ways to access the capital markets," said Jeffrey Lumby, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

"Our ability to innovate and adapt the structure has enabled us to help clients navigate unpredictable markets and raise capital across all sectors," said Joshua Feldman, Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Companies in numerous sectors have implemented ATM programs with Cantor Fitzgerald. These include Real Estate, Healthcare/ Life Sciences, Financial Services, Telecom, Business Development Companies (BDCs), Closed-End Funds, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Technology and Transportation.

1 Note - ATM ranking is based only on announced deals. ATM's are not rank eligible and are excluded from standard Dealogic ECM bookrunner rankings.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information please visit www.cantor.com.

Note to Editors: Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick, is the parent entity of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., led by Chief Executive Officer Shawn P. Matthews.

