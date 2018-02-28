CCH Tagetik Launches Application Marketplace

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Designed for partners to promote and share CCH Tagetik best-practice extensions with user community

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it has launched its Application Marketplace, designed to give partners a centralized, easily accessible forum for promoting and sharing functionality extensions to CCH Tagetik solutions.CCH Tagetik will also use the marketplace to highlight its own add-on applications. To view the Application MarketPlace, click here.

Visitors to the App Marketplace see a list of available apps, along with descriptions, key functions, benefits, representative screen shots, demo URLs (if available), along with contact information. Currently, apps for Solvency II visualization, expedited consolidation, costing for telcos, and HR planning are available.

"The App Marketplace makes it easy for CCH Tagetik customers to take advantage of purpose-built solutions that leverage the deep and broad capabilities of our platform combined with the domain expertise and best practices of our consultants and partners," said Manuel Vellutini, executive vice president Commercial CCH Tagetik, CCH Tagetik Commercial."Ultimately, we envision customers will also use the marketplace to post solutions they've developed internally to share with the larger CCH Tagetik community."

"CCH Tagetik's App Marketplace is an excellent way for partners to leverage pre-configured content built on best practices and customer work," said Michael Krause, director of Satriun Group. "We look forward to developing more apps for the CCH Tagetik platform in the near future." Satriun Group has added a starter kit for consolidation, financial planning, and analytics to the marketplace.

Available to all CCH Tagetik community, the App Marketplace is an extension of CCH Tagetik's Partner Program, which includes resellers, consulting and technology services providers. For more details on CCH Tagetik's Partner Program or on how to become a part of the CCH Tagetik Community, contact Alessandra Gamba (alessandra.gamba@wolterskluwer.com) or visit this page.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik , a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for Corporate Performance Management.

