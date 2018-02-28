

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The South Florida high school has reopened two weeks after a mass shooting that killed 17 people shook America's conscience.



It was the worst school shooting in Florida history, and the deadliest in the United States since 26 people were killed at Connecticut school Sandy Hook in 2012.



The academic community, still not out of grief and shock, made an emotional return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday under heavy security.



Police officers, school staff, grief counselors and community members welcomed the students who carried white ribbons and white roses in memory of the victims.



Students and teachers returned to classes for the first time since Nicolas Cruz, 19, carried out the mass killing on February 14.



The teenager came back to the campus with an assault rifle after he was expelled from the School for disciplinary reasons.



It triggered fresh calls for gun control, a national boycott campaign, and mass street protests.



President Donald Trump signed an order to propose regulation that bans bump-stock devices - accessories that can turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one.



Meanwhile, coinciding with the school reopening, a major gun retailer announced that it would immediately end sales of the deadly firearms and would not sell any guns to people under 21.



Dick's Sporting Goods has more than 600 shops around the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX