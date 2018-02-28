The "2018 United Kingdom: Manufacture of Wooden Containers Industry Forecast Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2018 United Kingdom: Manufacture of Wooden Containers-Industry Forecast report analyzes the industry size, competitors, projected industry growth/decline, financial ratios and regional data for the period 2010 through 2019. This industry includes manufacture of wooden goods intended to be used primarily in the construction industry such as beams, rafters, roof struts, glue-laminated or metal connected prefabricated wooden roof trusses, doors, windows and shutters.
The report provides the most accurate industry forecasts based on the proprietary economic models. The forecast projects the number of enterprises, establishments, turnover and employment rates for 2018 and 2019 using regression analysis in our modeling. The author is the only market research publisher that utilizes both longitudinal (historical) and vertical (from industry section to industry division to industry class) analysis, since we study every industry in the countries we analyze.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Definitions
- Industry Section Definition
- Industry Division Definition
- Industry Class Definition
2. Country National Trends
- Gross Domestic Product (Currency-Millions)
- Gross Domestic Product (% Change)
- Government Debts, Deficits and Tax Revenue (Totals and Change)
- Inflation and Per Capita (Totals and Change)
- Exports of Goods and Services
- Imports of Goods and Services
- Unemployment and Labor Force Participation
- Population (Total and Change)
3. Country Industry Trends
- Enterprises, Establishments Turnover Trends
- Non-Employer Establishments
- Total Turnover (Millions) by Exchange Rate
- Industry Trends (Turnover Establishments) (CHART)
- 2017 Employee Size of Establishment Breakouts
- Margins, Value Added, Purchases and Production Value (Mill. Euros)
- Margins Value Added (Mill. Euros) (Chart)
- Wages, Salaries and Turnover Ratios
- Investments in Goods, Buildings and Equipment (Mill. Euros)
4. Country Industry Companies
- Largest Industry Companies Current Information
- Largest Industry Companies Location
- Largest Industry Companies Public/Private
- Largest Industry Companies Sales Trend
5. Country Industry Regional Data
- 2017 Industry Establishments (Projected)
- 2017 Industry Turnover (Mill. Euros) (Projected)
- 2017 Industry Turnover (Mill. US$) (Projected)
- 2017 Industry Employment (Projected)
6. Appendix/Methodology
