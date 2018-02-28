QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018

LONDON, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's best universities for your subject revealed

QSWUR

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The research project enumerates the world's leading institutions for the study of 48 different subjects and five subject groups. The portfolio - the most extensive of its kind - is designed to provide a crucial comparative guide to university performance for students both aspiring and current, parents, career & study advisors, and academia.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130909/638188 )



This year, Harvard University retains its global pre-eminence. It ranks number-one for fourteen different subjects, outranking Massachusetts Institute of Technology (12 number-one ranks) and the University of Oxford (four number-one ranks).

Key Findings:

The United States' higher education system records more drops than rises;

higher education system records more drops than rises; The United Kingdom's universities remain resilient in the face of Brexit, taking 10 number-one ranks - two more than last year;

universities remain resilient in the face of Brexit, taking 10 number-one ranks - two more than last year; The University of Cambridge takes more top-ten ranks than any other institution (37);

takes more top-ten ranks than any other institution (37); In continental Europe , The Netherlands is the only country to take two top places while Switzerland and Italy take one apiece;

, is the only country to take two top places while and take one apiece; French universities continue to flounder, with more regressions than progressions;

National University of Singapore is Asia's standout institution, taking 11 top-10 places;

is standout institution, taking 11 top-10 places; China's rate of improvement has slowed, as has Russia's ;

rate of improvement has slowed, as has ; India's performance deteriorates slightly;

performance deteriorates slightly; Brazil loses nearly a quarter of its top-100 places, underlining the system's struggles;

loses nearly a quarter of its top-100 places, underlining the system's struggles; QS have added two new tables to the portfolio this year: Library & Information Management and Classics & Ancient History.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018: Institutions achieving most Top-10 Ranks Institution Country Number of Top-10 Places University of Cambridge UK 37 University of Oxford UK 35 University of California, Berkeley USA 34 Harvard University USA 34 Stanford University USA 32 Massachusetts Institute of Technology USA 24 University of California, Los Angeles USA 14 London School of Economics UK 13 National University of Singapore Singapore 11 Yale University USA 11 (c) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2018 http://www.TopUniversities.com

Ben Sowter, Research Director, QS, said: "For perhaps the first year since we began this research project, we see the improvement of Asian nations decelerate somewhat. There is no noteworthy proportional increase in the number of top-50 positions they take, and only the National University of Singapore demonstrates comprehensive competitiveness in the very highest echelons. The results demonstrate the difficulties facing any institution or system aiming to reach world-class research performance standards."

The full rankings can be found at http://www.TopUniversities.com.