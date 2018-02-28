sprite-preloader
BH Global Limited - Release of 2017 Annual Report

PR Newswire
London, February 28

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Release of 2017 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

28 February 2018

The Company hereby wishes to notify the market that it expects the release of its Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for 2017 to occur on or before 29 March 2018.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


