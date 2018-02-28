Chubb announces appointment of new Senior Underwriter Financial Lines, Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of Benjamin Rowley as Senior Underwriter Financial Lines, Chubb Global Markets.

Benjamin is a Medical Malpractice specialist with a broad knowledge of Errors and Omissions and will be responsible for growing and managing this highly specialised area of the Chubb Global Markets business.

He joins Chubb from Hiscox where he underwrote E&O business on behalf of Syndicate 33 for 18 years, his most recent role as Head of Healthcare within the Casualty Division.

The appointment is effective immediately and he reports to Trevor Ormes, Underwriting Manager, Financial Lines, Chubb Global Markets.

Matthew Shaw, Executive Vice President, Europe, and Division President for Chubb Global Markets said:

"Benjamin's appointment is significant for Chubb Global Markets and I am delighted to welcome him to the business. He brings with him a wealth of underwriting experience and has a deep knowledge and understanding of some highly specialised areas, particularly medical malpractice."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg