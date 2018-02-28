Generation from U.S. solar increased 41% last year to 1.9% of all electricity, with solar making up more than 10% of generation in California, Nevada, Hawaii and Vermont.By John Weaver The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its Electric Power Monthly (PDF) report for February 2018, which includes all data for 2017. Solar power generation, in all forms and sizes - solar PV greater than and less than 1MW and concentrating solar power (CSP) - grew 40.5% in 2017 over 2016. Utility scale PV solar power stood out among all forms of electricity generation ...

